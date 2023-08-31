On Thursday, Daniel Altmaier (No. 53 in the world) meets Alexander Zverev (No. 12) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

With -1400 odds, Zverev is the favorite against Altmaier (+675) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniel Altmaier Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniel Altmaier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 93.3% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Daniel Altmaier -1400 Odds to Win Match +675 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 93.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 12.9% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 64.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniel Altmaier Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Zverev took down Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Altmaier took down Constant Lestienne 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Zverev has played 24.8 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past year, Zverev has played an average of 26.3 games (40.7 in best-of-five matches).

In the past year, Altmaier has played 37 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.8% of the games. He averages 26.0 games per match (40.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Altmaier has played 13 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 27.4 games per match (43.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 46.3% of games.

On January 17, 2022, Zverev and Altmaier played in the Australian Open Round of 128. Zverev came out on top 7-6, 6-1, 7-6.

In three head-to-head sets between Zverev and Altmaier, Zverev has yet to lose one.

Zverev and Altmaier have faced off in 33 total games, with Zverev taking 20 and Altmaier claiming 13.

Zverev and Altmaier have squared off one time, averaging 33 games and three sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.