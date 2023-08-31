Thursday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a matchup between Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can watch along on ESPN as Dimitrov attempts to knock off Murray.

Andy Murray vs. Grigor Dimitrov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Murray vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

By taking down No. 72-ranked Corentin Moutet 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday, Murray reached the Round of 64.

Dimitrov won 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 against Alex Molcan in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Dimitrov suffered defeat in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, when he lost 2-6, 2-6 to Alexander Zverev.

Murray hasn't played Dimitrov in the past five years.

Murray vs. Dimitrov Odds and Probabilities

Andy Murray Grigor Dimitrov +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

