In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, Grigor Dimitrov (ranked No. 19) takes on Andy Murray (No. 37).

In this Round of 64 matchup against Murray (+100), Dimitrov is the favorite with -125 odds.

Andy Murray vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Andy Murray vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 55.6% chance to win.

Andy Murray Grigor Dimitrov +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Andy Murray vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights

Murray is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 72-ranked Corentin Moutet in Tuesday's Round of 128.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Dimitrov took home the victory against No. 115-ranked Alex Molcan, winning 6-7, 6-7, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7.

Murray has played 28.3 games per match (43.9 in best-of-five matches) in his 32 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Through 26 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Murray has played 28.5 games per match (45.2 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.0% of them.

Dimitrov is averaging 23.2 games per match (28.8 in best-of-five matches) through his 53 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.2% of those games.

Dimitrov has averaged 22.8 games per match (29.4 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Murray and Dimitrov have not played against each other.

