The Round of 64 at the US Open will feature Arthur Fils and Matteo Arnaldi going toe to toe on Thursday, August 31 in New York, New York.

You can tune in to ESPN to see Fils try to knock out Arnaldi.

Arthur Fils vs. Matteo Arnaldi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Fils vs. Arnaldi Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Fils took down No. 24-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 5-7.

In the the Winston-Salem Open, Fils' last tournament, he was beaten 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 by No. 72-ranked Brandon Nakashima on August 22 in the round of 32 round.

Arnaldi advanced past Jason Kubler 6-3, 1-0 (retired) on Tuesday, reaching the Round of 64.

In the qualification round 1 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Arnaldi was defeated by No. 79-ranked Corentin Moutet 6-4, 0-6, 2-6.

In the one matchup between Fils and Arnaldi in the last five years, which took place in the qualifying round at Mutua Madrid Open, Arnaldi was the last one standing, registering the 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

In three total sets, Arnaldi has the advantage, earning the win in two of them, while Fils has won one.

Arnaldi and Fils have matched up for 26 games, and it's been Arnaldi who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 15 of them. Fils has come out on top in 11 games.

Fils vs. Arnaldi Odds and Probabilities

Arthur Fils Matteo Arnaldi -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

