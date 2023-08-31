Botic Van de Zandschulp, the No. 65-ranked player, and Daniel Evans, the No. 28-ranked player, will meet on August 31 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Daniel Evans Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Van de Zandschulp vs. Evans Matchup Info

Van de Zandschulp made it past Jordan Thompson 6-3 (retired) in the Round of 128.

In his previous tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), Van de Zandschulp was defeated by Omni Kumar 3-6, 5-7 on August 22, in the round of 32.

Evans defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the round of 64 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Evans was defeated by No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 3-6.

Van de Zandschulp and Evans haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Van de Zandschulp vs. Evans Odds and Probabilities

Botic Van de Zandschulp Daniel Evans +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

