Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Daniel Evans: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Botic Van de Zandschulp, the No. 65-ranked player, and Daniel Evans, the No. 28-ranked player, will meet on August 31 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
Check out the Van de Zandschulp-Evans match on ESPN.
Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Daniel Evans Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Van de Zandschulp vs. Evans Matchup Info
- Van de Zandschulp made it past Jordan Thompson 6-3 (retired) in the Round of 128.
- In his previous tournament (the Winston-Salem Open), Van de Zandschulp was defeated by Omni Kumar 3-6, 5-7 on August 22, in the round of 32.
- Evans defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the round of 64 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, Evans was defeated by No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 3-6.
- Van de Zandschulp and Evans haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Van de Zandschulp vs. Evans Odds and Probabilities
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
|Daniel Evans
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|44.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.7
