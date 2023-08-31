On Thursday, Daniel Evans (No. 28 in the world) faces Botic Van de Zandschulp (No. 65) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

With -210 odds, Evans is the favorite against Van de Zandschulp (+160) for this matchup.

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Daniel Evans Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Daniel Evans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Evans has a 67.7% chance to win.

Botic Van de Zandschulp Daniel Evans +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Botic Van de Zandschulp vs. Daniel Evans Trends and Insights

Van de Zandschulp advanced over Jordan Thompson 6-3 (retired) on Tuesday, securing a berth in the Round of 64.

Evans reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 71-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday.

Van de Zandschulp has played 40 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.3 games per match (37.7 in best-of-five matches).

Van de Zandschulp has played 24.3 games per match (34.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Evans has played 46 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.9 games per match (33.9 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.9% of those games.

Evans has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.8 games per match (33.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 52.2% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Van de Zandschulp and Evans have not matched up on the court.

