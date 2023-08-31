The Round of 64 of the US Open will see Carlos Alcaraz and Lloyd Harris match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, August 31.

ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Alcaraz and Harris go head to head.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lloyd Harris Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Alcaraz vs. Harris Matchup Info

Alcaraz advanced over Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 3-2 (retired) on Tuesday, earning a spot in the Round of 64.

Alcaraz was defeated in the final of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic on August 20.

Harris eliminated Guido Pella 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

On August 15, Harris lost to No. 70-ranked Max Purcell, 4-6, 4-6, in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

This is the first time that Alcaraz and Harris have competed against each other in the last five years.

Alcaraz vs. Harris Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Lloyd Harris -2500 Odds to Win Match +900 +180 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 10.0% 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 65.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.2

