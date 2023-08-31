In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, Lloyd Harris (ranked No. 177) faces Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1).

In this Round of 64 matchup, Alcaraz is the favorite (-2500) against Harris (+900) .

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lloyd Harris Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lloyd Harris Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 96.2% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Lloyd Harris -2500 Odds to Win Match +900 +180 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 10.0% 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 65.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.2

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lloyd Harris Trends and Insights

Alcaraz advanced past Dominik Koepfer 6-2, 3-2 (retired) on Tuesday, securing a berth in the Round of 64.

Harris is coming off a 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 203-ranked Guido Pella in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Alcaraz has played 74 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.7 games per match (34.4 in best-of-five matches).

Through 34 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Alcaraz has played 26.3 games per match (39.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 56.5% of them.

Harris is averaging 26.6 games per match (42.3 in best-of-five matches) through his 22 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.4% of those games.

Harris is averaging 27.3 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set through nine matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Alcaraz and Harris have not met on the court.

