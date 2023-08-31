Daniil Medvedev's Round of 64 match in the US Open versus Christopher O'Connell is on tap for Thursday, August 31.

ESPN is the place to tune in to see Medvedev and O'Connell hit the court.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher O'Connell Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Medvedev vs. O'Connell Matchup Info

Medvedev advanced past Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Medvedev lost in the round of 16 to No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 on August 17.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, O'Connell took down No. 43-ranked Max Purcell, winning 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

In his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, O'Connell squared off against Daniel Altmaier in the qualification round 1 and lost 6-3, 6-7, 4-6.

Medvedev seems to have O'Connell's number, as Medvedev has been victorious each time these two have gone toe to toe in the last five years, winning two straight head-to-head matches. The last time these two met on the court, Medvedev won 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Medvedev and O'Connell have matched up for six sets, and it's been Medvedev who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming five of them. O'Connell has won one set.

Medvedev and O'Connell have gone head to head in 57 games, and it's been Medvedev who has emerged victorious, claiming 35 of them. O'Connell has won 22 games.

Medvedev vs. O'Connell Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Christopher O'Connell -3000 Odds to Win Match +1000 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.1% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 66.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.3

