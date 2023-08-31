No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev will face No. 69 Christopher O'Connell in the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, August 31.

In the Round of 64, Medvedev is the favorite against O'Connell, with -3000 odds compared to the underdog's +1000.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 96.8% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Christopher O'Connell -3000 Odds to Win Match +1000 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 96.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.1% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 66.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.3

Daniil Medvedev vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

Medvedev defeated Attila Balazs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, O'Connell beat No. 43-ranked Max Purcell, winning 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

Medvedev has played 23.2 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) in his 75 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Medvedev has played 21.6 games per match (29.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 52 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 48 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, O'Connell is averaging 25.2 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.

O'Connell is averaging 24.9 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.6 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Medvedev sports a 2-0 record versus O'Connell. Their last meeting was a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 win for Medvedev in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open quarterfinals on February 23, 2023.

Medvedev and O'Connell have played six total sets, with Medvedev securing five of them and O'Connell one.

Medvedev and O'Connell have squared off in 57 total games, and Medvedev has won more often, securing 35 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Medvedev and O'Connell are averaging 28.5 games and three sets per match.

