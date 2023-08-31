The Round of 64 at the US Open will feature Daria Kasatkina and Sofia Kenin squaring off on Thursday, August 31 in New York, New York.

You can see as Kasatkina tries to knock out Kenin on ESPN.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Sofia Kenin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Kasatkina vs. Kenin Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Kasatkina eliminated No. 42-ranked Alycia Parks, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Kasatkina's previous tournament, she was beaten 3-6, 3-6 by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on August 17 in the round of 16 round.

Kenin was victorious 7-6, 6-4 versus Ana Bogdan in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

On July 7, Kenin was defeated by No. 76-ranked Elina Svitolina, 6-7, 2-6, in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon.

Kasatkina and Kenin have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC, and Kasatkina came out on top, winning 6-4, 6-0.

Kasatkina and Kenin have matched up for two sets, and it's been Kasatkina who has emerged with the upper hand, claiming two of them. Kenin has come out on top in zero sets.

Kasatkina and Kenin have squared off in 16 total games, with Kasatkina taking 12 games and Kenin claiming four.

Kasatkina vs. Kenin Odds and Probabilities

Daria Kasatkina Sofia Kenin -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

