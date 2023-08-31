Sofia Kenin (No. 101) will meet Daria Kasatkina (No. 14) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.

Compared to the underdog Kenin (+190), Kasatkina is favored (-250) to advance to the Round of 32.

Daria Kasatkina vs. Sofia Kenin Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Sofia Kenin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 71.4% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Sofia Kenin -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

Daria Kasatkina vs. Sofia Kenin Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 42-ranked Alycia Parks 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday, Kasatkina advanced to the Round of 64.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Kenin beat No. 60-ranked Ana Bogdan, winning 7-6, 6-4.

Through 54 matches over the past year (across all court types), Kasatkina has played 20.0 games per match and won 54.4% of them.

Kasatkina has played 19.3 games per match in her 28 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Kenin has played 33 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 20.9 games per match and winning 51.5% of those games.

Kenin has played 19 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 51.1% of games.

In the one match between Kasatkina and Kenin dating back to 2015, in the SYDNEY TENNIS CLASSIC Round of 32, Kasatkina won 6-4, 6-0.

In two head-to-head sets between Kasatkina and Kenin, Kasatkina has yet to drop any of them.

Kasatkina has the advantage in 16 total games against Kenin, winning 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Kasatkina and Kenin are averaging 16 games and two sets per match.

