The Round of 64 at the US Open will feature Ekaterina Alexandrova and Lesia Tsurenko squaring off on Thursday, August 31 in New York, New York.

Turn on ESPN to take in the action as Alexandrova tries to knock out Tsurenko.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alexandrova vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Alexandrova took down Leylah Annie Fernandez 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.

In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Alexandrova went down in the final to No. 95-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 on August 26.

Tsurenko will look to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 victory over No. 181-ranked Elsa Jacquemot in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the qualification round 1 of her most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, Tsurenko was taken down by No. 128-ranked Taylor Townsend 1-6, 6-4, 3-6.

Tsurenko and Alexandrova have squared off three times in the last five years, and Tsurenko has come out on top in every match, including their last meeting at the WTA 125K Portoroz, Slovenia Women Singles 2022 on September 14, 2022, when she won 7-5, 7-6.

Tsurenko and Alexandrova have played six total sets, with Tsurenko securing the win in six sets and Alexandrova coming out on top in zero of them.

Tsurenko and Alexandrova have matched up for 66 games, and it's been Tsurenko who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 39 of them. Alexandrova has come out on top in 27 games.

Alexandrova vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities

Ekaterina Alexandrova Lesia Tsurenko -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 52 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.