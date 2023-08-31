Lesia Tsurenko (No. 46) will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 20) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.

In the Round of 64, Alexandrova is favored over Tsurenko, with -160 odds against the underdog's +125.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 61.5% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Lesia Tsurenko -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 52 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Lesia Tsurenko Trends and Insights

Alexandrova defeated Leylah Annie Fernandez 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Tsurenko will look to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 win over No. 181-ranked Elsa Jacquemot in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Alexandrova has played 56 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.8 games per match.

On hard courts, Alexandrova has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.2 games per match while winning 55.0% of games.

In her 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tsurenko is averaging 19.0 games per match and winning 56.0% of those games.

Tsurenko is averaging 19.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

When matching up against Alexandrova, Tsurenko owns a 3-0 record. They last met in the Round of 16 of the WTA 125K Portoroz, Slovenia Women Singles 2022, on September 14, 2022, which was a 7-5, 7-6 victory for Tsurenko.

Tsurenko and Alexandrova have faced off in six sets against on another, with Tsurenko taking six of them.

Tsurenko has captured 39 games (59.1% win rate) against Alexandrova, who has claimed 27 games.

Tsurenko and Alexandrova have matched up three times, and they have averaged 22 games and two sets per match.

