Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Elina Svitolina, the No. 26-ranked player, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the No. 98-ranked player, will the hit court on August 31 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
You can follow the action on ESPN as Svitolina attempts to knock out Pavlyuchenkova.
Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Svitolina vs. Pavlyuchenkova Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Svitolina took down No. 90-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam, 6-3, 6-1.
- Svitolina was beaten by Danielle Collins (2-6, 2-6) on August 8 in the round of 64 of her previous tournament, the National Bank Open.
- Pavlyuchenkova was victorious 6-2, 6-4 versus Fiona Crawley in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Pavlyuchenkova's most recent tournament, she squared off against No. 34-ranked Collins in the round of 64 on August 15 and lost 3-6, 1-6.
- In the one matchup between Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Svitolina came out on top, claiming the 6-3, 7-6 win.
- In two sets between Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova, Svitolina has pulled off the sweep, securing wins in all of them.
- Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova have squared off in 22 total games, with Svitolina taking 13 games and Pavlyuchenkova claiming nine.
Svitolina vs. Pavlyuchenkova Odds and Probabilities
|Elina Svitolina
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|-300
|Odds to Win Match
|+220
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|75.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|31.2%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|59.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.3
