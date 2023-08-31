Elina Svitolina, the No. 26-ranked player, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the No. 98-ranked player, will the hit court on August 31 for a matchup in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Svitolina attempts to knock out Pavlyuchenkova.

Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Svitolina vs. Pavlyuchenkova Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Svitolina took down No. 90-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam, 6-3, 6-1.

Svitolina was beaten by Danielle Collins (2-6, 2-6) on August 8 in the round of 64 of her previous tournament, the National Bank Open.

Pavlyuchenkova was victorious 6-2, 6-4 versus Fiona Crawley in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Pavlyuchenkova's most recent tournament, she squared off against No. 34-ranked Collins in the round of 64 on August 15 and lost 3-6, 1-6.

In the one matchup between Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Svitolina came out on top, claiming the 6-3, 7-6 win.

In two sets between Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova, Svitolina has pulled off the sweep, securing wins in all of them.

Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova have squared off in 22 total games, with Svitolina taking 13 games and Pavlyuchenkova claiming nine.

Svitolina vs. Pavlyuchenkova Odds and Probabilities

Elina Svitolina Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

