No. 26-ranked Elina Svitolina will meet No. 98 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, August 31.

With -300 odds, Svitolina is favored over Pavlyuchenkova (+220) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 75.0% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova -300 Odds to Win Match +220 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elina Svitolina vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 90-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday, Svitolina reached the Round of 64.

Pavlyuchenkova is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 win over Fiona Crawley in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Svitolina has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match.

Through four matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Svitolina has played 21.0 games per match and won 50.0% of them.

Pavlyuchenkova has played 18 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 49.5% of those games.

Through six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Pavlyuchenkova has averaged 19.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 38.7% of those games.

In the one match between Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 32, Svitolina came out on top 6-3, 7-6.

Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova have played two total sets, with Svitolina taking two of them and Pavlyuchenkova zero.

Svitolina has beaten Pavlyuchenkova in 13 of 22 total games between them, good for a 59.1% win rate.

Svitolina and Pavlyuchenkova have matched up one time, averaging 22 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.