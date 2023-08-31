Thursday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a matchup between Eva Lys and Lucia Bronzetti at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can tune in to ESPN to catch the action as Lys tries to knock out Bronzetti.

Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Lys vs. Bronzetti Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Lys defeated No. 147-ranked Robin Montgomery, 6-2, 6-1.

In her most recent tournament (the Hamburg), Lys made a run before losing to Arantxa Rus in the quarterfinals 2-6, 2-6 on July 27.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Bronzetti took down No. 12-ranked Barbora Krejcikova, winning 6-4, 7-6.

Bronzetti was eliminated in the qualification round 1 of her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 12, when she went down 2-6, 2-6 to Diane Parry.

Lys and Bronzetti haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Lys vs. Bronzetti Odds and Probabilities

Eva Lys Lucia Bronzetti -155 Odds to Win Match +120 - Odds to Win Tournament +35000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

