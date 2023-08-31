Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, No. 143-ranked Eva Lys faces No. 76 Lucia Bronzetti.
With -155 odds, Lys is the favorite against Bronzetti (+120) in this matchup.
Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Eva Lys
|Lucia Bronzetti
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|57.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.8
Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Lys beat No. 147-ranked Robin Montgomery, 6-2, 6-1.
- Bronzetti beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Through 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Lys has played 18.5 games per match and won 55.6% of them.
- Lys has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.4 games per match.
- In her 28 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Bronzetti is averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 44.4% of those games.
- Bronzetti has played 11 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.1 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 39.8% of games.
- This is the first time that Lys and Bronzetti have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
