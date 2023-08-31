In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, No. 143-ranked Eva Lys faces No. 76 Lucia Bronzetti.

With -155 odds, Lys is the favorite against Bronzetti (+120) in this matchup.

Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Thursday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 60.8% chance to win.

Eva Lys Lucia Bronzetti
-155 Odds to Win Match +120
- Odds to Win Tournament +35000
60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5%
- Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3%
57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Lys beat No. 147-ranked Robin Montgomery, 6-2, 6-1.
  • Bronzetti beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
  • Through 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Lys has played 18.5 games per match and won 55.6% of them.
  • Lys has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.4 games per match.
  • In her 28 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Bronzetti is averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 44.4% of those games.
  • Bronzetti has played 11 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.1 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 39.8% of games.
  • This is the first time that Lys and Bronzetti have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

