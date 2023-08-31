In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, No. 143-ranked Eva Lys faces No. 76 Lucia Bronzetti.

With -155 odds, Lys is the favorite against Bronzetti (+120) in this matchup.

Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 60.8% chance to win.

Eva Lys Lucia Bronzetti -155 Odds to Win Match +120 - Odds to Win Tournament +35000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

Eva Lys vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Lys beat No. 147-ranked Robin Montgomery, 6-2, 6-1.

Bronzetti beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Lys has played 18.5 games per match and won 55.6% of them.

Lys has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.4 games per match.

In her 28 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Bronzetti is averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 44.4% of those games.

Bronzetti has played 11 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.1 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 39.8% of games.

This is the first time that Lys and Bronzetti have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

