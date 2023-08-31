A match between Felipe Alves (No. 168) and Sebastian Baez (No. 32) is slated for Thursday, August 31 as part of the Round of 64 of the US Open in New York, New York.

The Alves-Baez match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Felipe Alves vs. Sebastian Baez Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Alves vs. Baez Matchup Info

By beating No. 111-ranked James Duckworth 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 on Tuesday, Alves advanced to the Round of 64.

In his previous tournament (the Mifel Open), Alves was eliminated by Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-7 on August 2, in the round of 16.

Baez will look to stay on track after a 7-5, 7-5, 6-1 win over No. 23-ranked Borna Coric in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Baez was the last one standing in his most recent tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, as he advanced to the title match and defeated No. 35-ranked Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-3 on August 26.

This is the first time that Alves and Baez have gone head to head in the last five years.

Alves vs. Baez Odds and Probabilities

Felipe Alves Sebastian Baez +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

