In a match scheduled for Thursday, Sebastian Baez (No. 32 in rankings) will meet Felipe Alves (No. 168) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

In the Round of 64, Baez is favored over Alves, with -450 odds compared to the underdog's +310.

Felipe Alves vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Felipe Alves vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Baez has an 81.8% chance to win.

Felipe Alves Sebastian Baez +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

Felipe Alves vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

Alves took down James Duckworth 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Baez will look to stay on track after a 7-5, 7-5, 6-1 victory over No. 23-ranked Borna Coric in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Alves has played 19 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.2 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches).

Alves has played seven matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.4 games per match (32.0 in best-of-five matches).

In the past year, Baez has played 51 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.6% of the games. He averages 23.5 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Baez has played 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 22.5 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.9 games per set while winning 46.5% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Alves and Baez have not met on the court.

