The Round of 64 at the US Open is set for Thursday, with Andrey Rublev, the No. 8-ranked player, taking on Gael Monfils, the No. 162-ranked player.

Gael Monfils vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Monfils vs. Rublev Matchup Info

By beating No. 95-ranked Taro Daniel 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 on Tuesday, Monfils reached the Round of 64.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Monfils' last tournament, he was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic on August 17 in the round of 16 round.

Rublev will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 win over No. 119-ranked Arthur Cazaux in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Rublev was eliminated in the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, when he went down 6-7, 7-5, 6-7 to Emil Ruusuvuori.

Monfils and Rublev have squared off once in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and Rublev was the victor, winning 7-6, 7-6.

Rublev and Monfils have squared off in two total sets, with Rublev securing the win in two sets and Monfils coming out on top in zero of them.

Rublev and Monfils have squared off in 26 total games, with Rublev winning 14 games and Monfils claiming 12.

Monfils vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities

Gael Monfils Andrey Rublev +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

