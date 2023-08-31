Gael Monfils vs. Andrey Rublev: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Round of 64 at the US Open is set for Thursday, with Andrey Rublev, the No. 8-ranked player, taking on Gael Monfils, the No. 162-ranked player.
You can see as Monfils attempts to hold off Rublev on ESPN.
Gael Monfils vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Monfils vs. Rublev Matchup Info
- By beating No. 95-ranked Taro Daniel 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 on Tuesday, Monfils reached the Round of 64.
- In the the Western & Southern Open, Monfils' last tournament, he was defeated 3-6, 2-6 by No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic on August 17 in the round of 16 round.
- Rublev will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 win over No. 119-ranked Arthur Cazaux in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Rublev was eliminated in the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 15, when he went down 6-7, 7-5, 6-7 to Emil Ruusuvuori.
- Monfils and Rublev have squared off once in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, and Rublev was the victor, winning 7-6, 7-6.
- Rublev and Monfils have squared off in two total sets, with Rublev securing the win in two sets and Monfils coming out on top in zero of them.
- Rublev and Monfils have squared off in 26 total games, with Rublev winning 14 games and Monfils claiming 12.
Monfils vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities
|Gael Monfils
|Andrey Rublev
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|45.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.3
