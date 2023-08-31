In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, Andrey Rublev (ranked No. 8) faces Gael Monfils (No. 162).

With -185 odds, Rublev is favored over Monfils (+140) in this matchup.

Gael Monfils vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Gael Monfils vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 64.9% chance to win.

Gael Monfils Andrey Rublev +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 45.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.3

Gael Monfils vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

Monfils took down Taro Daniel 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Rublev defeated Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Monfils has played 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match (24.5 in best-of-five matches).

Through 13 matches over the past year on hard courts, Monfils has played 21.8 games per match and won 52.3% of them.

Rublev has played 78 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.5 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) and winning 54.4% of those games.

Rublev is averaging 25.5 games per match (36.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set in 44 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Monfils and Rublev have played once dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 16. Rublev won that bout 7-6, 7-6.

Rublev and Monfils have squared off in two total sets, with Rublev winning two of them and Monfils zero.

Rublev and Monfils have faced off in 26 total games, with Rublev taking 14 and Monfils securing 12.

Monfils and Rublev have matched up one time, averaging 26 games and two sets per match.

