The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Matt Manning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .206 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 23.2% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.

In 35.4% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.6% of his games this season (30 of 82), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .205 AVG .206 .278 OBP .289 .438 SLG .445 14 XBH 17 10 HR 10 25 RBI 26 40/14 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

