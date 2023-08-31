Giancarlo Stanton vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .206 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.2% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.6% of his games this season (30 of 82), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.205
|AVG
|.206
|.278
|OBP
|.289
|.438
|SLG
|.445
|14
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|10
|25
|RBI
|26
|40/14
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Manning (5-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .218 batting average against him.
