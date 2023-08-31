The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is hitting .206 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Stanton has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.3% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.2% of his games this year, and 6% of his plate appearances.
  • In 35.4% of his games this season, Stanton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 36.6% of his games this season (30 of 82), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 40
.205 AVG .206
.278 OBP .289
.438 SLG .445
14 XBH 17
10 HR 10
25 RBI 26
40/14 K/BB 51/17
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Manning (5-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .218 batting average against him.
