Gleyber Torres vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 136 hits and an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .463.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 44th in slugging.
- Torres has had a hit in 94 of 131 games this season (71.8%), including multiple hits 37 times (28.2%).
- In 22 games this year, he has homered (16.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Torres has an RBI in 38 of 131 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 56 of 131 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|61
|.277
|AVG
|.268
|.352
|OBP
|.330
|.494
|SLG
|.431
|25
|XBH
|22
|15
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|24
|42/30
|K/BB
|37/22
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Manning (5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 3.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
