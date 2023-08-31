Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Thursday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Greet Minnen, the No. 97-ranked player, will compete against Sachia Vickery (ranked No. 204).
The Minnen-Vickery match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Minnen vs. Vickery Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Minnen beat No. 410-ranked Venus Williams, 6-1, 6-1.
- In the the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Minnen's last tournament, she was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 235-ranked Gabriela Knutson on July 29 in the qualification round 1 round.
- Vickery defeated Donna Vekic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In her previous tournament (the National Bank Open) on August 6, Vickery played Kayla Day in the qualification final and was eliminated 2-6, 6-1, 3-6.
- Minnen hasn't matched up with Vickery in the past five years.
Minnen vs. Vickery Odds and Probabilities
|Greet Minnen
|Sachia Vickery
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.