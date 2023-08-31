In Thursday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Greet Minnen, the No. 97-ranked player, will compete against Sachia Vickery (ranked No. 204).

The Minnen-Vickery match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Minnen vs. Vickery Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Minnen beat No. 410-ranked Venus Williams, 6-1, 6-1.

In the the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Minnen's last tournament, she was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 235-ranked Gabriela Knutson on July 29 in the qualification round 1 round.

Vickery defeated Donna Vekic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her previous tournament (the National Bank Open) on August 6, Vickery played Kayla Day in the qualification final and was eliminated 2-6, 6-1, 3-6.

Minnen hasn't matched up with Vickery in the past five years.

Minnen vs. Vickery Odds and Probabilities

Greet Minnen Sachia Vickery -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

