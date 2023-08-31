Sachia Vickery (No. 204) will take on Greet Minnen (No. 97) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.

Compared to the underdog Vickery (+145), Minnen is favored (-190) to make it to the Round of 32.

Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 65.5% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Sachia Vickery -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Minnen beat Venus Williams 6-1, 6-1.

Vickery took down Donna Vekic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Minnen has played 18 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.6 games per match.

In her seven matches on hard courts over the past year, Minnen has played an average of 23.1 games.

In her 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Vickery is averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 54.1% of those games.

Vickery is averaging 20.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Minnen and Vickery have not played each other since 2015.

