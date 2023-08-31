Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Sachia Vickery (No. 204) will take on Greet Minnen (No. 97) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.
Compared to the underdog Vickery (+145), Minnen is favored (-190) to make it to the Round of 32.
Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Greet Minnen
|Sachia Vickery
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.7
Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Minnen beat Venus Williams 6-1, 6-1.
- Vickery took down Donna Vekic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Minnen has played 18 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.6 games per match.
- In her seven matches on hard courts over the past year, Minnen has played an average of 23.1 games.
- In her 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Vickery is averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 54.1% of those games.
- Vickery is averaging 20.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Minnen and Vickery have not played each other since 2015.
