Sachia Vickery (No. 204) will take on Greet Minnen (No. 97) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.

Compared to the underdog Vickery (+145), Minnen is favored (-190) to make it to the Round of 32.

Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Thursday, August 31
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 65.5% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Sachia Vickery
-190 Odds to Win Match +145
+40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000
65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Greet Minnen vs. Sachia Vickery Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Minnen beat Venus Williams 6-1, 6-1.
  • Vickery took down Donna Vekic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
  • Minnen has played 18 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.6 games per match.
  • In her seven matches on hard courts over the past year, Minnen has played an average of 23.1 games.
  • In her 25 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Vickery is averaging 20.8 games per match and winning 54.1% of those games.
  • Vickery is averaging 20.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
  • Minnen and Vickery have not played each other since 2015.

