Jack Draper and Hubert Hurkacz are prepared to square off in the Round of 64 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31.

Draper's match with Hurkacz will air on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Jack Draper vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Draper vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Draper defeated Radu Albot 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In his last tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Draper went down in a round of 32 to No. 25-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 6-7 (retired) on August 22.

Hurkacz took home the win 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Hurkacz suffered defeat in the semifinal of his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, when he lost 6-2, 6-7, 3-6 to Carlos Alcaraz.

When these two competitors have squared off, Hurkacz has tallied two wins, while Draper has zero. In their last match on April 11, 2023, Hurkacz got it done with a 6-3, 6-7, 7-5 win.

Hurkacz has taken the W in four sets against Draper, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Draper has taken home two sets.

Hurkacz has taken 38 games versus Draper, good for a 56.7% winning percentage, while Draper has taken home 29 games.

Draper vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities

Jack Draper Hubert Hurkacz +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

