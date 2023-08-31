In the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, Jack Draper (ranked No. 123) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17).

In this Round of 64 match versus Draper (+145), Hurkacz is favored to win with -190 odds.

Jack Draper vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jack Draper vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 65.5% chance to win.

Jack Draper Hubert Hurkacz +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Jack Draper vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Draper took down No. 102-ranked Radu Albot, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Hurkacz took home the win 4-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Draper has played 21.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.6% of them.

On hard courts, Draper has played 24 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.7 games per match (26.1 in best-of-five matches) while winning 53.9% of games.

Hurkacz is averaging 30.4 games per match (41.4 in best-of-five matches) through his 60 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.3% of those games.

Hurkacz has averaged 28.6 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set in 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 53.0% of those games.

Hurkacz has beaten Draper each time these two have met going back to 2015 (two matches). In their most recent matchup, Hurkacz took home the win 6-3, 6-7, 7-5 in the Round of 32 of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

In six total sets against one another, Hurkacz has won four, while Draper has claimed two.

Hurkacz has taken down Draper in 38 of 67 total games between them, good for a 56.7% win rate.

In two matches between Draper and Hurkacz, they have played 33.5 games and three sets per match on average.

