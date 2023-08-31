USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Jodie Anna Burrage and Aryna Sabalenka will collide on Thursday in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Sabalenka's match with Burrage can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Burrage vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Burrage took down Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4.

In her previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Burrage lost in the qualification round 1 to No. 140-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, 5-7, 4-6 on August 5.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sabalenka took home the victory against No. 112-ranked Maryna Zanevska, winning 6-3, 6-2.

Sabalenka suffered defeat in the semifinal of her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, when she went down 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 to Karolina Muchova.

Burrage hasn't played Sabalenka in the past five years.

Burrage vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Jodie Anna Burrage Aryna Sabalenka +900 Odds to Win Match -2500 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +400 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 33.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.1

