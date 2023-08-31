Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Jodie Anna Burrage and Aryna Sabalenka will collide on Thursday in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
Sabalenka's match with Burrage can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Burrage vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Burrage took down Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-4.
- In her previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Burrage lost in the qualification round 1 to No. 140-ranked Marina Bassols Ribera, 5-7, 4-6 on August 5.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Sabalenka took home the victory against No. 112-ranked Maryna Zanevska, winning 6-3, 6-2.
- Sabalenka suffered defeat in the semifinal of her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 19, when she went down 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 to Karolina Muchova.
- Burrage hasn't played Sabalenka in the past five years.
Burrage vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Jodie Anna Burrage
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+900
|Odds to Win Match
|-2500
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|96.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|33.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|66.1
