In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka against No. 96 Jodie Anna Burrage.

Compared to the underdog Burrage (+900), Sabalenka is the favorite (-2500) to get to the Round of 32.

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 96.2% chance to win.

Jodie Anna Burrage Aryna Sabalenka +900 Odds to Win Match -2500 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +400 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 33.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.1

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Burrage eliminated No. 38-ranked Anna Blinkova, 6-3, 6-4.

Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2 versus Maryna Zanevska in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Burrage has played 23.4 games per match and won 49.1% of them.

Burrage has played 22.4 games per match in her 11 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past year, Sabalenka has played 65 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 58.0% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

On hard courts, Sabalenka has played 40 matches and averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

This is the first time that Burrage and Sabalenka have played in the last five years.

