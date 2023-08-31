The Round of 64 of the US Open will see Karolina Pliskova and Clara Burel match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, August 31.

You can see as Pliskova looks to hold off Burel on ESPN.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Clara Burel Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Pliskova vs. Burel Matchup Info

Pliskova is coming off a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 167-ranked Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Tuesday's Round of 128.

In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Pliskova lost to Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 on August 15, in the round of 64.

Burel eliminated Caroline Dolehide 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

On August 21, Burel was defeated by No. 56-ranked Xinyu Wang, 6-7, 6-4, 5-7, in the round of 32 of her last tournament, the Tennis in the Land.

Pliskova and Burel haven't played each other in the last five years.

Pliskova vs. Burel Odds and Probabilities

Karolina Pliskova Clara Burel -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

