Karolina Pliskova vs. Clara Burel: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Round of 64 of the US Open will see Karolina Pliskova and Clara Burel match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, August 31.
You can see as Pliskova looks to hold off Burel on ESPN.
Karolina Pliskova vs. Clara Burel Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Pliskova vs. Burel Matchup Info
- Pliskova is coming off a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 167-ranked Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Pliskova lost to Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 on August 15, in the round of 64.
- Burel eliminated Caroline Dolehide 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- On August 21, Burel was defeated by No. 56-ranked Xinyu Wang, 6-7, 6-4, 5-7, in the round of 32 of her last tournament, the Tennis in the Land.
- Pliskova and Burel haven't played each other in the last five years.
Pliskova vs. Burel Odds and Probabilities
|Karolina Pliskova
|Clara Burel
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.4
