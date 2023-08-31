On Thursday, Karolina Pliskova (No. 25 in the world) faces Clara Burel (No. 62) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

With -250 odds, Pliskova is favored over Burel (+190) for this matchup.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Clara Burel Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Pliskova vs. Clara Burel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Karolina Pliskova Clara Burel -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Karolina Pliskova vs. Clara Burel Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Pliskova beat No. 167-ranked Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-1, 6-4.

Burel beat Caroline Dolehide 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Through 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Pliskova has played 20.7 games per match and won 52.4% of them.

Pliskova has played 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.

Burel has played 33 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.7 games per match and winning 51.5% of those games.

Through 15 matches on hard courts in the past year, Burel has averaged 24.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 50.6% of those games.

This is the first time that Pliskova and Burel have played in the last five years.

