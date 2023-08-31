Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .563 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .228 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Higashioka has recorded a hit in 36 of 72 games this year (50.0%), including nine multi-hit games (12.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.

He has scored in 20 of 72 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .216 AVG .237 .264 OBP .272 .464 SLG .364 12 XBH 7 6 HR 4 15 RBI 18 30/7 K/BB 35/6 0 SB 0

