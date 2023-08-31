Thursday's Round of 64 at the US Open includes a matchup between Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can watch ESPN to catch the action as Sonego looks to take down Sinner.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sonego vs. Sinner Matchup Info

By defeating No. 131-ranked Nicolas Moreno de Alboran 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday, Sonego advanced to the Round of 64.

In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Sonego went down in the round of 32 to No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz, 4-6, 6-7 on August 16.

Sinner defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the round of 32 of his most recent tournament (the Western & Southern Open) on August 16, Sinner was beaten by No. 66-ranked Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-7.

When these two competitors have matched up, Sinner has racked up two wins, while Sonego has zero. In their last match on June 22, 2023, Sinner got it done with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 win.

Sinner has gotten the better of Sonego in five total sets, securing four sets (80.0%) against Sonego's one.

Sinner and Sonego have played 51 total games, with Sinner taking 30 games and Sonego coming out on top in 21.

Sonego vs. Sinner Odds and Probabilities

Lorenzo Sonego Jannik Sinner +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 37.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.