In a match slated for Thursday, Jannik Sinner (No. 6 in rankings) will take on Lorenzo Sonego (No. 39) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Against the underdog Sonego (+400), Sinner is favored (-650) to advance to the Round of 32.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 86.7% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Jannik Sinner +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 37.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.5

Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

By beating No. 131-ranked Nicolas Moreno de Alboran 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday, Sonego advanced to the Round of 64.

Sinner is coming off a 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 54-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Sonego has played 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.7 games per match (41.3 in best-of-five matches).

Sonego has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches).

In the past year, Sinner has competed in 69 total matches (across all court types), winning 57.5% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (36.2 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Sinner has averaged 23.1 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set in 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 57.3% of those games.

Sinner has defeated Sonego two times in two meetings. Sinner took their most recent match 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open on June 22, 2023.

Sinner and Sonego have squared off in five total sets, with Sinner securing four of them and Sonego one.

Sinner has taken down Sonego in 30 of 51 total games between them, good for a 58.8% winning percentage.

In their two matches against each other, Sonego and Sinner are averaging 25.5 games and 2.5 sets.

