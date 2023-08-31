Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In a match slated for Thursday, Jannik Sinner (No. 6 in rankings) will take on Lorenzo Sonego (No. 39) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.
Against the underdog Sonego (+400), Sinner is favored (-650) to advance to the Round of 32.
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Lorenzo Sonego
|Jannik Sinner
|+400
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|37.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.5
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 131-ranked Nicolas Moreno de Alboran 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday, Sonego advanced to the Round of 64.
- Sinner is coming off a 6-3, 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 54-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Sonego has played 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.7 games per match (41.3 in best-of-five matches).
- Sonego has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 23.5 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches).
- In the past year, Sinner has competed in 69 total matches (across all court types), winning 57.5% of the games. He averages 23.9 games per match (36.2 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- Sinner has averaged 23.1 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set in 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 57.3% of those games.
- Sinner has defeated Sonego two times in two meetings. Sinner took their most recent match 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16 of the Terra Wortmann Open on June 22, 2023.
- Sinner and Sonego have squared off in five total sets, with Sinner securing four of them and Sonego one.
- Sinner has taken down Sonego in 30 of 51 total games between them, good for a 58.8% winning percentage.
- In their two matches against each other, Sonego and Sinner are averaging 25.5 games and 2.5 sets.
