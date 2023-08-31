Martina Trevisan vs. Marketa Vondrousova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Round of 64 at the US Open will feature Martina Trevisan and Marketa Vondrousova competing on Thursday, August 31 in New York, New York.
Check out the Trevisan-Vondrousova match on ESPN.
Martina Trevisan vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Trevisan vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Trevisan advanced past No. 78-ranked Yulia Putintseva, 0-6, 7-6, 7-6.
- In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Trevisan lost in a round of 32 to No. 58-ranked Peyton Stearns, 1-6, 5-4 (retired) on August 21.
- Vondrousova advanced past Na-Lae Han 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- On August 18, Vondrousova lost to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 6-7, 1-6, in the quarterfinal of the Western & Southern Open, her most recent tournament.
- Trevisan hasn't matched up with Vondrousova in the past five years.
Trevisan vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities
|Martina Trevisan
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+650
|Odds to Win Match
|-1200
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2200
|13.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|92.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.3%
|34.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.3
