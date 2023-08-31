The Round of 64 at the US Open will feature Martina Trevisan and Marketa Vondrousova competing on Thursday, August 31 in New York, New York.

Martina Trevisan vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Trevisan vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Trevisan advanced past No. 78-ranked Yulia Putintseva, 0-6, 7-6, 7-6.

In her previous tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Trevisan lost in a round of 32 to No. 58-ranked Peyton Stearns, 1-6, 5-4 (retired) on August 21.

Vondrousova advanced past Na-Lae Han 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

On August 18, Vondrousova lost to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 6-7, 1-6, in the quarterfinal of the Western & Southern Open, her most recent tournament.

Trevisan hasn't matched up with Vondrousova in the past five years.

Trevisan vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities

Martina Trevisan Marketa Vondrousova +650 Odds to Win Match -1200 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 34.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.3

