In a match scheduled for Thursday, Marketa Vondrousova (No. 9 in rankings) will take on Martina Trevisan (No. 58) in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

With -1200 odds, Vondrousova is the favorite against Trevisan (+650) for this match.

Martina Trevisan vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Martina Trevisan vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 92.3% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Marketa Vondrousova +650 Odds to Win Match -1200 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 34.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.3

Martina Trevisan vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Trevisan eliminated No. 78-ranked Yulia Putintseva, 0-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Vondrousova will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 241-ranked Na-Lae Han in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Trevisan has played 37 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.3 games per match.

In her 22 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Trevisan has played an average of 20.8 games.

In the past 12 months, Vondrousova has played 44 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 58.6% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Vondrousova has averaged 19.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 58.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Trevisan and Vondrousova have matched up in the last five years.

