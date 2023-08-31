The Round of 64 at the US Open is set for Thursday, with Arthur Rinderknech, the No. 73-ranked player, matching up with Matteo Berrettini, the No. 36-ranked player.

Rinderknech's match against Berrettini can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Rinderknech Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Berrettini vs. Rinderknech Matchup Info

Berrettini advanced past Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Berrettini's most recent tournament, he was defeated 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 by No. 14-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime on August 14 in the round of 64 round.

Rinderknech made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 114-ranked Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday.

In the Generali Open, Rinderknech's previous tournament, he played No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals on August 3 and was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Berrettini hasn't squared off against Rinderknech in the past five years.

Berrettini vs. Rinderknech Odds and Probabilities

Matteo Berrettini Arthur Rinderknech -500 Odds to Win Match +333 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.