Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Rinderknech: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
The Round of 64 at the US Open is set for Thursday, with Arthur Rinderknech, the No. 73-ranked player, matching up with Matteo Berrettini, the No. 36-ranked player.
Rinderknech's match against Berrettini can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Matteo Berrettini vs. Arthur Rinderknech Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Berrettini vs. Rinderknech Matchup Info
- Berrettini advanced past Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the the Western & Southern Open, Berrettini's most recent tournament, he was defeated 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 by No. 14-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime on August 14 in the round of 64 round.
- Rinderknech made it to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 114-ranked Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday.
- In the Generali Open, Rinderknech's previous tournament, he played No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals on August 3 and was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.
- Berrettini hasn't squared off against Rinderknech in the past five years.
Berrettini vs. Rinderknech Odds and Probabilities
|Matteo Berrettini
|Arthur Rinderknech
|-500
|Odds to Win Match
|+333
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|83.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.1%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.