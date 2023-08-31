Michael Mmoh vs. John Isner: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Thursday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Michael Mmoh, the No. 89-ranked player, will battle John Isner (ranked No. 157).
You can catch the action on ESPN as Mmoh tries to take down Isner.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Michael Mmoh vs. John Isner Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Mmoh vs. Isner Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Mmoh beat Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
- In his last tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Mmoh went down in the round of 16 to No. 29-ranked Borna Coric, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 on August 23.
- Isner advanced past Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Isner's last tournament, he squared off against No. 55-ranked Jordan Thompson in the round of 64 on August 14 and was beaten 6-7, 6-7.
- This is the first time that Mmoh and Isner have played each other in the last five years.
Mmoh vs. Isner Odds and Probabilities
|Michael Mmoh
|John Isner
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|50
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.