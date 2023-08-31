In Thursday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Michael Mmoh, the No. 89-ranked player, will battle John Isner (ranked No. 157).

You can catch the action on ESPN as Mmoh tries to take down Isner.

Michael Mmoh vs. John Isner Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mmoh vs. Isner Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Mmoh beat Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

In his last tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Mmoh went down in the round of 16 to No. 29-ranked Borna Coric, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6 on August 23.

Isner advanced past Facundo Diaz Acosta 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Isner's last tournament, he squared off against No. 55-ranked Jordan Thompson in the round of 64 on August 14 and was beaten 6-7, 6-7.

This is the first time that Mmoh and Isner have played each other in the last five years.

Mmoh vs. Isner Odds and Probabilities

Michael Mmoh John Isner +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

