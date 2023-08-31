In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup of No. 157-ranked John Isner against No. 89 Michael Mmoh.

In this Round of 64 match, Isner is the favorite (-125) against Mmoh (+100) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Michael Mmoh vs. John Isner Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Michael Mmoh vs. John Isner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, John Isner has a 55.6% chance to win.

Michael Mmoh John Isner +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 50 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Michael Mmoh vs. John Isner Trends and Insights

Mmoh took down Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Isner took home the win 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 versus Facundo Diaz Acosta in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In his 29 matches over the past year across all court types, Mmoh has played an average of 28.3 games (36.5 in best-of-five matches).

Mmoh has played 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 26.5 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches).

Isner has averaged 27.5 games per match (33.4 in best-of-five matches) through his 25 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.3% of the games.

Isner is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.3 in best-of-five matches) and 11.1 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Mmoh and Isner have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.