The Round of 64 of the US Open will see Nicolas Jarry and Alex Michelsen match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, August 31.

The Jarry-Michelsen matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Jarry vs. Michelsen Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Jarry took down No. 64-ranked Luca van Assche, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Michelsen defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Michelsen suffered defeat in the round of 16 of his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open) on August 23, when he lost 4-6, 4-6 to Laslo Djere.

Jarry and Michelsen haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Jarry vs. Michelsen Odds and Probabilities

Nicolas Jarry Alex Michelsen -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

