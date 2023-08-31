Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Round of 64 of the US Open will see Nicolas Jarry and Alex Michelsen match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, August 31.
The Jarry-Michelsen matchup will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Jarry vs. Michelsen Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Jarry took down No. 64-ranked Luca van Assche, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6.
- Michelsen defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Michelsen suffered defeat in the round of 16 of his last tournament (the Winston-Salem Open) on August 23, when he lost 4-6, 4-6 to Laslo Djere.
- Jarry and Michelsen haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Jarry vs. Michelsen Odds and Probabilities
|Nicolas Jarry
|Alex Michelsen
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.7
