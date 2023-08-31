Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, No. 25-ranked Nicolas Jarry takes on No. 127 Alex Michelsen.
With -160 odds, Jarry is the favorite against Michelsen (+125) in this match.
Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Nicolas Jarry
|Alex Michelsen
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.7
Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions
Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Jarry beat Luca van Assche 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Michelsen took down No. 88-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
- In his 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Jarry has played an average of 25.0 games (37.0 in best-of-five matches).
- On hard courts, Jarry has played 19 matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 53.9% of games.
- Michelsen has played 18 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.7 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.
- Michelsen has played 10 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.2 games per match and 10.6 games per set while winning 51.8% of games.
- Jarry and Michelsen have not played each other since 2015.
