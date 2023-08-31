In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, No. 25-ranked Nicolas Jarry takes on No. 127 Alex Michelsen.

With -160 odds, Jarry is the favorite against Michelsen (+125) in this match.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 61.5% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Alex Michelsen -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Thursday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Nicolas Jarry vs. Alex Michelsen Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Jarry beat Luca van Assche 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Michelsen took down No. 88-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

In his 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Jarry has played an average of 25.0 games (37.0 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Jarry has played 19 matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 53.9% of games.

Michelsen has played 18 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.7 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

Michelsen has played 10 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.2 games per match and 10.6 games per set while winning 51.8% of games.

Jarry and Michelsen have not played each other since 2015.

