The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.111 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza has a double and nine walks while batting .127.
  • Peraza has a base hit in 10 of 26 games played this year (38.5%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In 26 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 26 games so far this season.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.128 AVG .125
.244 OBP .271
.128 SLG .150
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
9/4 K/BB 15/5
2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.80 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
