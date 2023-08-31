The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.111 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza has a double and nine walks while batting .127.

Peraza has a base hit in 10 of 26 games played this year (38.5%), but no multi-hit games.

In 26 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In five games this year, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 26 games so far this season.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .128 AVG .125 .244 OBP .271 .128 SLG .150 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 15/5 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings