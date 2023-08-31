A match between Patricia Maria Tig and Jessica Pegula (No. 3) is scheduled for Thursday, August 31 as part of the Round of 64 of the US Open in New York, New York.

You can turn on ESPN to see Pegula look to take down Tig.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tig vs. Pegula Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Tig beat No. 104-ranked Rebecca Marino, 7-6, 7-6.

In her last tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Tig went down in the round of 32 to No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, 1-6, 4-6 on August 20.

Pegula took home the win 6-2, 6-2 versus Camila Giorgi in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

On August 17, Pegula was defeated by No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 4-6, 0-6, in the round of 16 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.

Tig and Pegula haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Tig vs. Pegula Odds and Probabilities

Patricia Maria Tig Jessica Pegula +1900 Odds to Win Match -10000 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +800 5.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 21.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 78.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.