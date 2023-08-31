In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, Patricia Maria Tig meets No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

Pegula carries -10000 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 versus Tig (+1900).

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 99.0% chance to win.

Patricia Maria Tig Jessica Pegula +1900 Odds to Win Match -10000 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +800 5.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 99.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 21.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 78.4

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 104-ranked Rebecca Marino 7-6, 7-6 on Tuesday, Tig reached the Round of 64.

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Pegula defeated No. 52-ranked Camila Giorgi, winning 6-2, 6-2.

In her five matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tig has played an average of 17.4 games.

Tig has played 18.0 games per match in her four matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Pegula is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 57.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Pegula has played 45 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Tig and Pegula have not matched up on the court.

