Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, Patricia Maria Tig meets No. 3 Jessica Pegula.
Pegula carries -10000 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 versus Tig (+1900).
Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 99.0% chance to win.
|Patricia Maria Tig
|Jessica Pegula
|+1900
|Odds to Win Match
|-10000
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+800
|5.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|99.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.1%
|21.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|78.4
Patricia Maria Tig vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 104-ranked Rebecca Marino 7-6, 7-6 on Tuesday, Tig reached the Round of 64.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Pegula defeated No. 52-ranked Camila Giorgi, winning 6-2, 6-2.
- In her five matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tig has played an average of 17.4 games.
- Tig has played 18.0 games per match in her four matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In her 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Pegula is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 57.5% of those games.
- On hard courts, Pegula has played 45 matches and averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Tig and Pegula have not matched up on the court.
