Petra Martic vs. Marie Bouzkova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Thursday's Round of 64 of the US Open, Petra Martic, the No. 37-ranked player, will square off against Marie Bouzkova (ranked No. 31).
ESPN is the spot to tune in to watch Martic and Bouzkova square off.
Petra Martic vs. Marie Bouzkova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Martic vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
- By beating No. 47-ranked Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday, Martic advanced to the Round of 64.
- In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Martic went down in the round of 32 to No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 on August 16.
- Bouzkova advanced past Ashlyn Krueger 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Bouzkova was taken down by No. 17-ranked Muchova 0-3 (retired) in the quarterfinal of her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, on August 18.
- Martic and Bouzkova have gone head to head one time in the past five years, during the Round of 16 of the Abierto GNP Seguros, and Bouzkova was victorious, winning 6-4, 6-2.
- In two total sets, Bouzkova has the upper hand, taking the win in two of them, while Martic has won zero.
- In 18 total games, Bouzkova has the advantage, earning the win in 12 of them, while Martic has won six.
Martic vs. Bouzkova Odds and Probabilities
|Petra Martic
|Marie Bouzkova
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+12500
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.8%
|46.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.3
