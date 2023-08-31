In the US Open Round of 64 on Thursday, we have a matchup featuring No. 31-ranked Marie Bouzkova versus No. 37 Petra Martic.

Compared to the underdog Martic (+135), Bouzkova is favored (-175) to advance to the Round of 32.

Petra Martic vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Petra Martic vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 63.6% chance to win.

Petra Martic Marie Bouzkova +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +12500 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.8% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Petra Martic vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Martic eliminated No. 47-ranked Tatjana Maria, 6-2, 6-1.

Bouzkova took down Ashlyn Krueger 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Martic has played an average of 22.3 games.

On hard courts, Martic has played 26 matches over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 51.4% of games.

In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Bouzkova is averaging 21.0 games per match while winning 51.0% of those games.

On hard courts, Bouzkova has played 28 matches and averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

In the one match between Martic and Bouzkova dating back to 2015, in the Abierto GNP Seguros Round of 16, Bouzkova came out on top 6-4, 6-2.

Bouzkova and Martic have squared off in two total sets, with Bouzkova taking two of them and Martic zero.

Bouzkova has won 12 games (66.7% win rate) versus Martic, who has claimed six games.

Bouzkova and Martic have faced off one time, and they have averaged 18 games and two sets per match.

