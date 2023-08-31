Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Peyton Stearns' Round of 64 matchup in the US Open versus Clara Tauson is slated for Thursday, August 31.
You can watch ESPN to see Stearns look to take down Tauson.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Stearns vs. Tauson Matchup Info
- Stearns is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 82-ranked Viktoriya Tomova in Tuesday's Round of 128.
- In her most recent tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Stearns lost in the round of 16 to No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia, 6-7, 3-6 on August 22.
- Tauson took home the win 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 versus Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Tauson was eliminated by No. 72-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez 0-6 (retired) in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament, the Tennis in the Land, on August 22.
- This is the first time that Stearns and Tauson have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Stearns vs. Tauson Odds and Probabilities
|Peyton Stearns
|Clara Tauson
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|48.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.