Peyton Stearns' Round of 64 matchup in the US Open versus Clara Tauson is slated for Thursday, August 31.

You can watch ESPN to see Stearns look to take down Tauson.

Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Stearns vs. Tauson Matchup Info

Stearns is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 82-ranked Viktoriya Tomova in Tuesday's Round of 128.

In her most recent tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Stearns lost in the round of 16 to No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia, 6-7, 3-6 on August 22.

Tauson took home the win 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 versus Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Tauson was eliminated by No. 72-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez 0-6 (retired) in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament, the Tennis in the Land, on August 22.

This is the first time that Stearns and Tauson have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Stearns vs. Tauson Odds and Probabilities

Peyton Stearns Clara Tauson +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

