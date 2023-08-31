Clara Tauson (No. 87) will meet Peyton Stearns (No. 59) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.

In the Round of 64, Tauson is the favorite against Stearns, with -125 odds against the underdog's +100.

Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 55.6% chance to win.

Peyton Stearns Clara Tauson +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights

Stearns advanced past Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Tauson advanced past Anastasia Potapova 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

Stearns has played 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.7 games per match.

Stearns has played 22.6 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Tauson has played 23 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 19.7 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Tauson has played 14 matches and averaged 17.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Stearns and Tauson have matched up in the last five years.

