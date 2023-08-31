Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Clara Tauson (No. 87) will meet Peyton Stearns (No. 59) in the Round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday, August 31.
In the Round of 64, Tauson is the favorite against Stearns, with -125 odds against the underdog's +100.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, August 31
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 55.6% chance to win.
|Peyton Stearns
|Clara Tauson
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|48.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Peyton Stearns vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights
- Stearns advanced past Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Tauson advanced past Anastasia Potapova 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- Stearns has played 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 22.7 games per match.
- Stearns has played 22.6 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Tauson has played 23 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 19.7 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.
- On hard courts, Tauson has played 14 matches and averaged 17.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- This is the first time that Stearns and Tauson have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.