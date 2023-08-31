A match between Qinwen Zheng (No. 23) and Kaia Kanepi (No. 133) is on tap for Thursday, August 31 as part of the Round of 64 of the US Open in New York, New York.

You can watch Zheng try to hold off Kanepi on ESPN.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Kaia Kanepi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Thursday, August 31

Thursday, August 31 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zheng vs. Kanepi Matchup Info

Zheng took down Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-0 in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In the the Western & Southern Open, Zheng's last tournament, she was beaten 6-3, 1-6, 1-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek on August 17 in the round of 16 round.

Kanepi came out on top 6-4, 6-4 against Barbora Strycova in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.

In her most recent tournament (the Livesport Prague Open 2021) on August 3, Kanepi went up against Alize Cornet in the round of 16 and lost 6-7, 7-5, 4-6.

This is the first time that Zheng and Kanepi have played each other in the last five years.

Zheng vs. Kanepi Odds and Probabilities

Qinwen Zheng Kaia Kanepi -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

